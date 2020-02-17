Why, though? Bachelorette star Hannah Brown revealed she “can’t get” on the A-list dating app Raya and has been on “the waiting list for months.” Celebrity clientele of the dating platform includes Ben Affleck, Charlie Puth, Skylar Astin and Demi Lovato. It’s also a hot commodity for a slew of influencers and people with substantial social media followings.

The starlet joked that maybe she’ll try Christian Mingle, but then hilariously worried that she “might not be allowed” on that platform either. Just because she’s been stuck on Raya’s waiting list doesn’t mean the 25-year-old is out of the running. “Application decisions can range anywhere from a day to a few months,” the app’s official website says. The timely process is due in part to each application being assessed “based on algorithmic values and input from hundreds of members of the committee spread throughout the world.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Once on the app, members pay $9.99 per month and are held to a strict code of conduct. Some rules include acting respectfully and not showing “excessive” displays of wealth.

After appearing as the leading lady on season 15 and winning Dancing With the Stars, Hannah has been in the public eye for quite some time now. She may not need dating apps soon because there are rumblings that she may get a second season as the Bachelorette. This idea has been tossed around by fans since her quickie engagement to Jed Wyatt. However, not everyone is here for it.

“I would love to see Hannah be the Bachelorette again in a couple of years,” Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti exclusively told Life & Style while promoting her partnership with K-Y lubes and gels. “I don’t want people to get Hannah burnout.”

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant noted that it’s simply “too soon to repeat now.” The 31-year-old does like the idea of a throwback cast member, such as Andi Dorfman. “She’s witty, whip-smart, stunning and won’t put up with crap,” the podcast host said about the season 10 lead and former lawyer. “I’d also love to see the beautiful Clare Crawley, she’s such a warm, nurturing soul who knows what she deserves.”

Time will tell what unfolds in the Bachelor universe, but we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for Hannah.