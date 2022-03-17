Has Grimes Gotten Plastic Surgery? Singer Had an Experimental Eye Procedure to Block Out Blue Light

Has Grimes gotten plastic surgery? The Canadian singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, claims she underwent an experimental eye procedure to block out blue light.

In July 2019, when Grimes announced her campaign with Adidas and Stella McCartney, she gave a bizarre statement about her workout routine.

“My training is a 360 approach,” she wrote at the time. “In the afternoons, I do a 1-2 hour sword fighting session with my trainer, James Lew. We go over the fundamentals that work the obliques, core stabilizes and triceps as well as a few tricks. To wind down from this, I spend 30-45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4-4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout.”

When the Art Angels artist went on to say that she replaced part of her eyeball with plastic to cure seasonal depression, fans began to question whether or not she was trolling them.

“I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression,” she added.

Back in 2018, fans speculated the mom of two — who shares son X Æ A-Xii and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with Tesla’s Elon Musk — got fillers.

“It kind of does look like she’s had fillers … ? one person wrote on Reddit, while another agreed, “I’ve been thinking the same, she looks beautiful with or without.” A third, meanwhile, speculated, “This looks like different lighting, makeup and Photoshop to me but OK.”

Later it was reported that Grimes confirmed she got lip fillers.

Although the songwriter rarely speaks out about her appearance, she recently shut down haters who criticized her looks. While sharing several selfies via Instagram in April 2020, Grimes wrote, “Ppl make fun of my big nose and weird face but I think it’s cool to be strange. Took me a while to figure out how to make makeup look good cuz regular tricks don’t work. But I’m grateful to be oddly designed.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Grimes’ transformation over the years.