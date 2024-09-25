Heather Rae El Moussa Asked to Join RHOC After Selling Sunset Exit

It was hard to see Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) leave the cast of Selling Sunset, but her exit may have been good news to Bravo and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Well, you know, they may have reached out to me and I’m just too busy right now,” Heather, 37, told Us Weekly in a story published on Monday, September 24. “It’s just not a good place in my life to do that.”

While posing with an orange in hand may not be in Heather’s future, she enjoyed starring in The Flip Off with husband Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

While the dynamic of the cast may be unconventional, Heather told the outlet that she “love[s] being able to film” with Tarek, 43, and work in a “drama-free” environment.

“I like [being] drama-free,” the former Netflix star continued to the publication, admitting, “Selling Sunset was a lot for me, so it’s nice to be able to just enjoy what I’m doing.”

Heather was one of the original real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group who kicked off the inaugural season of Selling Sunset. She met Tarek during her time on the show and they got married in 2021 and their nuptials were featured during the show’s fifth season. Heather got pregnant the following year and took maternity leave after a brief appearance in Selling Sunset season 7 after welcoming their son, Tristan.

Heather wasn’t asked to return to Selling Sunset the following season. However, her time on the small screen wasn’t over as she made her HGTV debut in March 2023 during season 1 of The Flipping El Moussas.

“We actually have season 2 of our show, The Flipping El Moussas coming out and we did 14 episodes and some of those houses were in the city of Anaheim,” the Flip or Flop alum told Us Weekly alongside Heather. “We are really excited to showcase our work.”

Tarek also chimed in on the possibility of Heather joining The Real Housewives of Orange County in the future, saying, “You never know.”

Heather and Tarek will join forces with his ex Christina, 41, in The Flip Off in early 2025. HGTV has yet to release an official premiere date.

Tarek and Christina were married between 2009 and 2018 and welcomed kids Taylor El Moussa, 14, and son Brayden El Moussa, 9, during their relationship. Though they have had a rocky past, they got on better terms once they ended their romantic relationship. Since their divorce, Christina has remarried twice: she was married to second ex-husband Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2020, and she went on to wed Josh Hall in October 2021. However, Christina and Josh split in July and are currently in the midst of a divorce.

In 2020, Heather exclusively told Life & Style that everything was going “great” while coparenting her stepchildren with Christina.

“Everything is for the kids,” the real estate agent exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “We have really good communication. The kids are in school so it’s just coordinating pick-ups and drop-offs so it’s been really good spending a lot more quality time with the kids.”

“You know, we support her when it comes to coparenting and communicating but that’s about it,” Heather continued while sharing the extent of their relationship. “We don’t mix our lives with her’s. We’re supportive for the kids and that’s really it.”