Tarek El Moussa Shares Update on Ex Christina Hall Amid Her Divorce

Tarek El Moussa shared a rare update on how his ex Christina Hall is doing following her messy divorce from Josh Hall.

“She’s doing great,” Tarek, 43, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, September 24. “She has the support of her family, she has the kids and she’s working her tail off.”

Tarek was married to Christina, 41, from May 2009 until January 2018, and together they welcomed two children, Taylor and Brayden, during their marriage.

After their separation, both Tarek and Christina remarried new partners. Tarek tied the knot with Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) in October 2021. Christina went on to marry second husband Ant Anstead in 2018, but they divorced in June 2021. Christina quietly married Josh, 44, in a private ceremony the same year. However, Christina and Josh’s marriage was short-lived, with Josh filing for divorce in July.

Life & Style confirmed that Josh cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason and listed their date of separation as one week prior on July 8. One day later, Christina filed for divorce from the realtor and listed their date of separation as July 7. She also requested that the court restore her last name to Haack, her maiden name, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

The split has gotten messy between the former couple as Christina claimed in court docs that her husband of less than three years diverted $35,000 of her income to his own bank account. “Christina wants her money back. She never imagined Josh would sink so low,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on August 6, noting that the pair didn’t sign a prenup. “Friends are warning her to get ready for a fight because things are bound to get even uglier.”

Getty

The realtor broke his silence on the end of his relationship with Christina on August 2, calling it a “divorce he didn’t ask for.”

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself posing next to his dog. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Meanwhile, Christina updated fans on how she was doing post-split in an August 9 Instagram Story.

“One month later … I finally have my appetite back. I’m exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home,” she wrote. “‘Those poor kids adore me … anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

She continued, “I’ve had some of my best nights with friends recently … laughed more than I have in forever. Work is going so good it feels like a dream. I have a life coach and I made myself a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again.”

Christina and Josh were originally set to star in The Flip Off, a home renovation competition against Tarek and Heather. However, according to reports, the show is proceeding without Josh, who later alleged that Christina was trying to remove him from the project amid their divorce. In court documents obtained by In Touch, Josh accused his ex of using “scorched-earth divorce tactics.”