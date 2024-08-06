Heidi Klum Wears Micro Bikini That Barely Covers Vagina: Photos

Heidi Klum took a barely there bikini to a whole new meaning when she shared a flirty clip via Instagram wearing a cutout swimsuit that barely covered her vagina.

The supermodel, 51, posed for content via Instagram before hitting the beach on Tuesday, August 6, as she wore an NSFW cheetah bikini. Heidi’s bikini top featured straps that crossed her chest and ribs. Meanwhile, the bottoms featured three thin straps that barely covered her hips and the match of material to cover her private area was mega low rise.

“Beach time … not sure about these tan lines later,” Heidi captioned the post.

The America’s Got Talent judge may not particularly go full frontal online, she has gone completely topless on multiple occasions.

On August 3, Heidi celebrated her anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz. The couple spent their day at their favorite place by the ocean and snapped a few photos for Instagram, displaying Heidi’s topless moment.

Heidi Kulm/ Instagram

“I could not ask for a better one. Ich Liebe Dich Tom,” she captioned the post, the latter part is German for “I love you, Tom.”

Tom, 34, seemingly matches Heidi’s freak of being a free spirit, which a source previously told Life & Style sometimes “rubs people the wrong way.”

“But they clearly need to be around people who are hip to their very European way of hanging out: late dinners, crazy cocktail hours and no boundaries when it comes to conversation topics,” the insider exclusively said in a story published on July 17. “Maybe they’re too cosmopolitan for the L.A. scene, which can be pretty conservative when you’re socializing with people who might turn out to be your next employer, but Heidi somehow makes it work for herself and even gets a bit of a pass for her sometimes over-the-top party animal attitude.”

Not to mention, Heidi “doesn’t believe in hiding a woman’s sexiness” and raised her daughter, Leni, with the same mindset.

“She wants Leni to always feel good about her body. She believes, ‘If you’ve got it, proudly flaunt it!’” a different insider exclusively told Life & Style in May. “Heidi and her daughter are super close and Heidi has always encouraged Leni to come to her when she has anything to discuss. She has plenty of advice to share!”

Heidi addressed her minimalistic lifestyle when it comes to at-home clothing during a September 2023 interview with People.

“I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel told the outlet at the time. “As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”

Heidi shares daughter Leni, 20, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore and she was later adopted by ex-husband Seal. The former couple later welcomed Henry, Johan and Lou.