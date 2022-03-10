Is Addison Rae the newest face at East Highland? Fans are convinced that the TikTok star is hinting at an upcoming role in Euphoria.

The internet personality-turned-actress, 21, shared photos on Instagram last month to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and fans were quick to comment that the shots were giving “Euphoria vibes.” One fan even asked, “Addison are u in Euphoria?” in the comments section.

In the sultry snaps, Addison is wearing a white two-piece set paired with matching leg warmers and angel wings while sitting on a staircase. “Stairway to heaven,” she captioned the two photos. A second set of images had the Addison Rae Goes Home star posing in a kitchen while laughing and standing on a bed with a lampshade on her head. Although she didn’t respond to fans’ questions about the Euphoria connection, the budding actress has previously spoken about wanting to guest star on the show.

“I really just love all of the girls that are on it,” Addison told MTV in January 2022. “Sydney [Sweeney]’s amazing, Alexa [Demie]’s amazing, obviously Zendaya’s amazing. But they’re all really sweet. Well, I’ve met Alexa, and she was really, really sweet. And I would love to work with her.”

Ahead of the Euphoria season 2 finale, Addison also tweeted, “Don’t forget to watch euphoria tonight ;),” which sent fans into a frenzy.

“Why’s everyone freaking out?” she added in a second Twitter post. “I was just posting a friendly reminder since it’s Sunday … anyways … :P”

Addison made her acting debut in August 2021 in Netflix’s He’s All That — a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She’s All That.

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to be an actress,” Addison told Glamour U.K. in a February 2021 interview. “To be really called one now, is just really insane. Growing up, I was always in acting classes and watching movies and pretending I was the character.”

The Louisiana native faced backlash for her movie role since she started out on TikTok, but she hasn’t let the haters affect her drive.

“People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’” Addison recalled to The Los Angeles Times in August 2021. “That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this; this is a passion of mine.’ And that’s very hard.”

But as she continues her Hollywood career, Addison is looking to try something different for her next role.