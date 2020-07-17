Same priorities! Labor of Love star Kristy Katzmann revealed if she still plans on trying to get pregnant and having a child following her split from winner Kyle Klinger.

During an Instagram Q&A after the finale on Thursday, July 16, a fan asked if the reality babe planned on “going through the steps to have a baby” on her own. “Yes!” Kristy, 41, responded. She made it clear throughout the series that she was open to having a child by herself, and the first episode even featured Kristy visiting OVA Egg Freezing Specialty Centre in Chicago.

Courtesy Kristy Katzmann/Instagram

The former Bachelor contestant from Brad Womack’s season said she wanted to have a baby within a year. Unfortunately, her deadline passed since the Fox reality show filmed from February to April 2019, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on her dream to have a family.

Kristy and Kyle, 38, had a strong connection and he passed most of her fatherhood-themed challenges during the show, but their relationship didn’t last. “I think at the end of the day I made a decision based on the relationships that felt the most real to me, and I did have a lot of questions about Kyle still,” Kristy told People about their split. “We didn’t actually have that much time to spend together on the show, and I think as we got on the other side of the show, unfortunately, it just kind of became clear that we just weren’t compatible.”

Wilford Harewood/FOX

The Bachelor Nation babe acknowledged “there was a lot riding” on her romance with Kyle. “It really was the last relationship I would have to start a family with someone or to pursue motherhood on my own, but the good news about that is I think that when you kind of set those parameters for yourself, as soon as I realized it wasn’t right, I do think our lifestyles were very different,” she continued. “I think our timelines were very different. I really just had to pick up and keep moving forward, which is the motto of my life. Just keep moving forward.”

That’s not to say the starlet has given up on love completely in lieu of having a child. She responded with an 100 percent emoji when asked by a fan on Instagram if she’s still open to dating.

We have a feeling Kristy has a very exciting year ahead!