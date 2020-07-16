If you watch Labor of Love, then you’re probably a fan of contestant Stewart Gill. The dating show features divorcée Kristy Katzmann, who is not only searching for love, but also for a father for her future children, and that’s where Stewart comes in. Here’s everything you need to know about the reality star hunk.

What is Stewart Gill’s job?

Stewart is the CEO of Magna Carta Wealth and founder of the Evolutions financial literacy app, according to his LinkedIn page. “I am a highly analytical executive and Olympic level athlete with 20+ years of progressive leadership experience,” he wrote in his biography. “I thrive as an ethical leader developing and implementing operational solutions and strategic growth initiatives improving revenue growth, profitability, market penetration and organizational sustainability.”

Stewart is clearly hardworking, but he’s also very smart. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in business administration. Besides English, he’s also fluent in German and French.

Fox/Parrish Lewis

Is Stewart Gill a family man?

Stewart’s mom, Debby Parks, has been featured on Labor of Love, and he often gushes about his relatives online. “Nothing better than being with family,” he captioned an Instagram post in December 2019. “Family to me is everything. Whether by blood or experiences shared. The beauty of diversity in soul, spirit and years on this planet together. It may be cliche, but I love all my loved ones. Thank you for sharing your joy openly and freely with myself and the world.”

What are Stewart Gill’s hobbies?

Stewart documents many of his workouts on Instagram. By the looks of it, he likes to exercise a lot outside. He also likes to dance and shares videos of himself busting a move to different genres of music.

What is Stewart Gill’s net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $100,000 to $1 million, according to The Famous Data, so we think he would have no problem taking care of Kristy and their baby if she chooses him as her winner. (Click here to see possible spoilers!)

Where Does Stewart Gill live?

He lives in Los Angeles, California, but he’s originally from Ohio. Stewart took Kristy to his beautiful downtown Los Angles living/working space during the hometown dates episode, but he made it clear he’d be happy to move into a more standard family home with her if she wanted to continue seeing each other after the show.

It’s obvious Stewart is the full package!