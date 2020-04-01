Dancing mama! Pregnant model Iskra Lawrence took to her Instagram on March 31 to share the cutest video of herself busting a move while listening to a new song by boyfriend and baby daddy Philip Payne‘s protege, Noah North. Unsurprisingly, the starlet’s clip brought joy to fans and followers everywhere watching from the comfort of their homes as her due date inches closer.

“Dancing because fear will never stop me living in gratitude and joy,” the 29-year-old captioned the adorable dance vid, adding a red heart emoji. “Especially when @noahnorth and my man @philipapayne make a spring smash … I hope you’re all safe and I’m sending all my love,” she concluded after asking her Instagram supporters to “tag me” if they, too, end up doing the “#uchallenge.”

It’s no surprise to see the blonde beauty about to burst — or to hear her gushing over her boyfriend of two years. In fact, she told Life & Style exclusively how dedicated the 32-year-old is as a daddy-to-be. “Just getting on with things that he knows will help me … is really nice,” she gushed in early March.

“He always makes sure he is at the airport to pick me up,” the English bombshell added about her supportive partner. “He did surprise me with flowers the other day and a beautiful card out of the blue — not Valentine’s or anything, just out of the blue. [He’s] just always helping me.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Plus, Iskra revealed that the music producer really enjoys spending time with her growing bump. “I just love it when he’s interacting with my belly and the baby, and it’s like, ‘Ah!’ It’s just the sweetest thing to watch,” she said.

Clearly, the unplanned pregnancy has “definitely has brought [them] closer,” the model gushed about her connection with her beau. “We have been very honest with each other about our fears and what we are scared of, which is great, but just sort of feeling and having this connection, which is just hard to explain, unless you’ve experienced it … You love something that is existing inside of you that you haven’t met yet, and it’s just so special.”

We’re so ready for Iskra to become a mama!