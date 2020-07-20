Get it, girl! YouTube star Jaclyn Hill amassed a large net worth from being a longtime beauty and makeup vlogger, dropping tons of collaborations and launching her own cosmetics company.

The Florida native, 30, has an estimated net worth between $1.5 and $2 million, according to Elle Australia and Wealthy Gorilla. While that’s a hefty bank account, it’s actually surprisingly modest compared to other YouTubers like Jeffree Star and James Charles.

Courtesy Jaclyn Hill/Instagram

However, the Jaclyn Cosmetics founder has tried to stay grounded amid her wild success. She lives in Tampa and never moved to Los Angeles like many of her peers, spends lots of time with her family and even occasionally takes extended breaks from social media.

Jaclyn launched her YouTube channel in 2012 while working as a MAC Cosmetics makeup artist and now has over 5.8 million subscribers. The beauty guru is raking in a lot every year through ad revenue — Cosmopolitan estimates she makes about $7 million per year just from YouTube alone.

The influencer’s side hustles include a lot of collaborations. In 2015, she worked with Becca Cosmetics for the Champagne Pop Collection. The launch was extremely successful and sold 25,000 units in the first 20 minutes it was available, Forbes reported at the time. She also has a handful of items, including palettes and a brush set, with her go-to beauty brand Morphe. Her items are known to fly off the shelves.

After the success of those collaborations, Jaclyn decided to launch her own cosmetics company. She had a rough launch in June 2019 after customers documented some lipsticks that were bumpy or covered in what appeared to be a hair-like fiber. The drama resulted in the business owner taking a month-long hiatus from social media and YouTube.

“I was so confident in my first launch that I was cocky, and I definitely took the time to step back and see where all the errors and mistakes were made and I was able to correct those,” she later said in a November 2019 video.

Five months later, Jaclyn got back on her feet and dropped a holiday collection of highlighting products. “The reason I am launching this is not for myself — because me as myself I am terrified. I am scared. I am freaking out,” she confessed. “But, I am doing this for the girls and boys I meet … the people who are constantly telling me how my videos have impacted them and changed their lives. I am doing this for you guys.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for her!