Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently reflected on his “surreal” experience meeting Prince William along with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

During the 35th Annual American Century Championship ​on Thursday, July 11, Jason, 36, told reporters that William, 42, and his two children, “were lovely.”

Jason and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, ran into the royal entourage after a Wembley Stadium performance for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour on ​June 21. William brought the kids along as he celebrated his 42nd birthday at the concert.

Taylor, 34, and boyfriend Travis, 34, gave the Prince of ​Wales, along with Charlotte, 9, and George, 10, the royal treatment backstage, taking pictures and chatting.

Discussing the event on the brothers’ podcast, “New Heights ​with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Jason seemed particularly taken with little Princess Charlotte, calling her a “superstar” and the “highlight” of the meet up.

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I have three girls now. She had fire to her,” Jason said of the princess. The former NFLer shares 3 daughters with his wife, Kylie Kelce: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, ​17 months.

Princess Charlotte apparently had a keen interest in grilling the football star, asking him question after question during their brief meet.

“I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal,” Travis agreed.

This prompted Jason to praise the royals’ skills raising their children. “Such a good parenting move,” he said.

“Just a good meet and the picture, keep it moving. No, let them have a moment, let them feel comfortable in talking to people.” Travis praised. “If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William’s doing it right.”

“So thank you, Your Royal Highness. It was awesome meeting you, and Charlotte and George,” ​he concluded.

The selfie Taylor posted with Travis, Prince William, and the ​two royal children was actually the very first time Travis appeared anywhere on the superstar’s social media, minting them Instagram official.

Despite not showing up on any of the pop star’s social media until recently, Travis and Taylor have been dating for almost a year already, since September 2023 .

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” Taylor posted alongside the photo, tagging the Prince of Wales, too.

Funnily enough, this wasn’t the first time Taylor came into contact with the royal family. Prince William joined Jon Bon Jovi on stage at a Centrepoint charity event held at Kensington Palace in November 2013.

On the podcast, Travis discussed how his girlfriend Taylor helped bring the royal, “out of his shell.”

“So Bon Jovi called him up and was like, ‘Yo, why don’t you come on up and sing this one with me?’ And I guess he was like, ‘I don’t know.’” Travis said.

“And Taylor was just like, ‘Let’s do this. I’ll roll up there with you. You won’t be the only one.’”

After some encouraging words from Taylor, the prince belted out his own rendition of Bon Jovi’s anthem “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

“Sure enough, he went up there and they ripped it and they said he had a blast. I don’t know if any other prince is doing that,” Travis continued. “He was cool enough to be a part of it. But that just shows you how personable he is.”