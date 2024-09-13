Jason Kelce is singing Taylor Swift’s praises. After spending significant time with the pop star amid her romance with his brother, Travis Kelce, the retired NFL star has had a front row seat to Taylor’s stardom

“She’s just so talented it’s ridiculous,” Jason, 36, said on the Thursday, September 12, episode of the 94WIP Morning Show. “Not only as a singer, a songwriter, production-wise, like, she’s so involved in every facet of it. When I think of the big names in music that have sustained over such a long time the way she has, it feels like all of them kind of get to that.”

He also compared her to legendary artists like Bruce Springsteen and added, “What’s so impressive about her is it’s so self-controlled. She’s so involved in all of it. A lot of these guys, they were great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist, as well as the great business manager, as well as the great producer … when you can wear all of those hats … it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that.”

Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, have been dating for more than a year after he gave her a shout-out on his “New Height” podcast in July 2023. Although Jason was in the middle of his final football season when the romance began, he’s gotten to spend more time with the “Fortnight” singer since his retirement. The two supported Travis during his playoff run and at the Super Bowl earlier this year, and Jason attended his first Eras tour concert during a trip to London in June.

“There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times, which is positive and negative at times,” he admitted. “When you’re trying to be private and live your life, it can be overwhelming, but I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just love her.”

Taylor is currently in the midst of a two-month hiatus from her Eras tour, which means she’s gotten to spend a lot more time with her professional athlete boyfriend. She was in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ first game of the season on September 5, which was followed by a weekend in New York City for the A-list couple.

During the trip to the East Coast, the duo attended a wedding and went to the US Open. They sat with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the sporting event, where they were not shy about packing on the PDA as they danced and flirted in a private box.

Days later, Taylor attended the VMAs solo while her man was back in Missouri for football practice. She won seven awards at the show and spent time with pals like Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Suki Waterhouse and more.

The Chiefs will return to the field on September 15 for their next game, while Taylor does not have to be back on stage until October 18.