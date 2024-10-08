Jason Kelce insisted that brother Travis Kelce has always made the most of the football offseasons, even before his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs played against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, October 7, Jason, 36, weighed in on Travis’ slow start to the football season.

When asked if Travis, 35, was “enjoying his life” and not as “focused on the game” amid his romance with Taylor, 34, Jason told ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, “Listen, he’s been very healthy throughout his career. This is a guy who’s always found a way to show up in the peak physical shape. And, I know, optics are that he is all over the place. And that’s not just optics. That’s reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing.”

“Football has always been the most important thing in Trav’s life,” Jason continued about his younger brother. “He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his offseason very much — even before Taylor Swift and anything else that’s been going on in our lives. And I think that he is always gonna find a way to make football the No. 1 priority in terms of being prepared.”

Jason also acknowledged that the 2024-2025 had been off to “a slow start” for the tight end, though he said he was optimistic about the season.

“Trav is always gonna find a way to show up and show out,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles player said. “I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to the Travis Kelce you’ve seen.”

After Travis and the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, he made the most of the offseason by attending several of Taylor’s international Eras tour shows. Meanwhile, he focused on his new career venture of acting by filming Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie. He also took a stab at hosting with his gig on Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

While the Ohio native has faced backlash for his performances during the first few games of the season, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor was determined to help Travis get back in shape.

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” the source said about Travis. “Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.”

The insider added, “Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do.”

PTR/Star Max/GC Images

The “Cornelia Street” singer has now made “it her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words.”

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the insider added. “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”