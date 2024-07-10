jason tartick shades kaitlyn bristowe with travis kelce quote

Days after Kaitlyn Bristowe claimed social media was to blame for her split from Jason Tartick, he proudly flaunted his new relationship with Kat Stickler on Instagram. The Bachelorette alum also seemingly threw some shade at his ex by including a quote from Travis Kelce about why he’s not afraid to hide his romance from the public.

“Love doing life with you. Had the best weekend,” Jason, 35, captioned a photo of himself and Kat, 29, on his Tuesday, July 9, Instagram Story. “Read this quote Travis Kelce said and I absolutely loved the message he was sharing. ‘You want to keep things private. But at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that.’”

Travis, 34, shared the message during an interview in June while speaking about his highly-publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, Jason’s decision to repost the quote appears to be his response to Kaitlyn’s July 2 interview on Kristin Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

While discussing her 2023 split from Jason, Kaitlyn 39, said, “I think we got lost in social media. I think we got lost in being engaged and thinking the next step was obviously marriage, but I wasn’t fully leaning in. I just felt like there was something that was blocking that. There’s obviously my own s–t, but for me, I didn’t feel like there was realness there.”

The podcast host described her relationship with Jason as “performative and for social media,” and admitted that it was “partly [her] fault too.” She also confirmed that she doesn’t plan on sharing her next relationship online, although she didn’t fault others if they wanted to do so.

“I’m not saying you shouldn’t or other people shouldnt,” she clarified. “I’m saying for me, personally, that was part of what I think got lost in the other relationship.”

Jason and Kaitlyn were engaged for two years when they quietly split in June 2023. They shared the news with fans two months later. He went Instagram official with Kat, who divorced husband Mike Stickler in 2021, in June.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn has been romantically linked to fellow Bachelor Nation star Zac Clark since they were spotted looking cozy on New Year’s Eve. She confirmed on Kristin’s podcast that she has been seeing an unnamed person who lives in a different city – Zac resides in New York – but said she is also still dating and has no plans to move for her mystery man. In June, Kaitlyn and Zac, 40, attended the same Stanley Cup playoffs game as Jason and Kat.

When fans first noticed that Kaitlyn and Zac were spending time together, she faced backlash because he was previously engaged to Tayshia Adams, who Kaitlyn cohosted The Bachelorette with in 2021. Fans also accused the Dancing With the Stars champion of cheating on Jason with Zac, which she vehemently denied via social media.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she said. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs [sic] lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!!”