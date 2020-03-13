Basking in the mommy glow! Actress Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Stories to share a new photo of herself and her newborn son, Callum Kazee, snuggling under the covers in bed on March 13. Needless to say, the Step Up actress is clearly happier than ever after welcoming her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee.

“Heaven,” the 39-year-old wrote over the sweet mother-son snap, adding a red heart emoji to hammer home her point. The proud mama has been sharing tons of precious photos since Callum was born on March 6 — so it’s safe to say he’s beloved by all, especially Jenna’s daughter, Everly Tatum.

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively just after Callum’s birth. The source also shared the touching moment the siblings shared after the newborn’s arrival that signified her adoration for the tiny tot. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” the source continued. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

Now that the newborn babe has the seal of approval from his big sister, it seems as though the adorable quad can continue to really cultivate their familial bond. In fact, the 44-year-old Broadway actor has really taken to the dad role within Jenna and Everly’s lives.

“He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too,” a separate insider gushed to Life & Style exclusively in February. “He supports Jenna and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

At the end of the day, we’re really excited to see what comes for this dedicated and loving blended family. “This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the first insider added about the baby’s birth. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.”

Now that he’s here, we can’t wait for what comes next!