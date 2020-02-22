Glowing mama! Actress Jenna Dewan was spotted looking so cute while flaunting her baby bump in a sweet pink dress during a day out in Los Angeles on February 21. Needless to say, the 39-year-old beauty looks about ready to pop — and we’re so excited for whenever that moment arrives.

The Step Up star’s pregnancy — with upcoming first child with fiancé Steve Kazee — was revealed back in September 2019, but held off on an engagement for some time. The sweet couple finally gave us all what we’d been waiting for and announced their engagement on February 18.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you … You have my heart,” Jenna wrote on Instagram at the time, reveling in the big news by showing off her incredible ring. Steve, 44, captioned his own post, “When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Naturally, the dynamic duo is totally thrilled with how their sweet little family is shaping up — Jenna’s fiancé in particular. An insider told Life & Style exclusively that the Broadway star is really thrilled to have found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“Steve is so excited to marry Jenna and have the baby,” the source gushed. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

After all, with Jenna’s daughter, Everly, in the mix and their new bundle of joy on the way, things can only get more love-filled from here. “They make a great couple and plan to be together forever,” a separate source told LS — and we can definitely see it with this pair.

