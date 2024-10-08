Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller proved they are still on track when they were spotted holding hands in rare photos together.

The couple, who started dating in 2018, were photographed taking an evening stroll in a Brentwood, California, neighborhood while seemingly engaging in a light-hearted conversation, as seen in pictures published by Page Six on Tuesday, October 8. Not only did Jennifer, 52, and John, 46, look both ways before crossing the street, but they also held hands while seemingly heading to another destination in the area. The 13 Going on 30 actor held a notebook and her phone in her free hand.

Jennifer donned a light maroon crewneck and a flowy, floor-length skirt with tennis shoes and tied her hair up in a bun, completing the look with reading glasses. John, for his part, wore a similar colored hoodie as his lady and paired the piece of clothing with blue jeans and brown cowboy boots.

The status of Jennifer and John’s relationship has been in question after reports claimed that they may be on the rocks.

In August, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Elektra star and businessman were “on a break” while Jennifer helped her ex-husband Ben Affleck navigate his divorce with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll and she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice,” the insider said in a story published on August 21.

The source said that John grew an “annoyance” over Ben, 52, coming to Jennifer for advice during his troubled marriage to the “On the Floor” singer, 55.

That said, a second source later told Life & Style that John “has shown incredible patience” with Ben.

“Privately, he has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben, especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day,” insider No. 2 exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on September 7.

The second source later added, quotes very clear he’s not looking to force Ben out of Jen’s life, but the 24/7 nature of their relationship is just becoming way too much.”

Jennifer and Ben share kids Violet, Fin and Samuel.

Prior to Ben’s divorce becoming an interference in Jennifer and John’s relationship, the couple were last spotted together on a rare public date night on August 23, three days after J. Lo filed for divorce from Ben. Jennifer and John enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles and were spotted waiting for their vehicle to be retrieved by the valet.

On October 3, In Touch reported that Jennifer is giving John tough love by “pushing” him to “unlock his potential.”

“John has a good heart and a strong, sharp mind,” a source explained to the outlet, “but everybody in Jen’s circle knows that he has a very cushy life and, as much as he loves Jen, you get this huge sense that he could be doing a lot more than just riding her coattails, especially given his past as a super-sharp businessman.”