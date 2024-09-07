Jennifer Garner 'Back Into the Game' With Deadpool & Wolverine (EXCL)

Jennifer Garner has been lauded for her performance in Deadpool & Wolverine, where she revived her Elektra character to great success and the actress is now set to be flooded with money-spinning offers that should take her career – and bank balance – to a whole new level, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Jennifer Garner expected Deadpool & Wolverine to be a hit, even a sizable one, but she didn’t expect it to completely turn her career upside down,” the source says, “but that’s exactly what has happened.”

“She’s a real movie star again.”

The 13 Going On 30 actress, 52, first landed her superhero role in Elektra, in which she played the titular character opposite future hubby Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, in 2003. While Ben’s movie Daredevil would open to mixed reviews and box office sighs, Jen’s performance in Elektra rocketed her to new heights and electrified her burgeoning career.

The two would go on to marry in 2005 after Ben, 52, broke things off with his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez. They would split later in 2018, but remain friends. The couple share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The actress then had a string of romantic comedy and drama successes, with some flops here and there, but hadn’t recaptured a daring action-focused role in over 20 years since Elektra.

“It’s been a surprise,” the source continues, “but it’s been a welcome one because Jen has wanted to get back into the action movie game in a serious way and somehow.”

“Ryan Reynolds and this movie were the things that made that happen,” the insider insists.

Ryan, 47, had been hard at work hitting the promo trail for the movie, along with costar Hugh Jackman – to great success.

As Life & Style previously reported in August, Ryan has been pulling out all the stops for the Deadpool & Wolverine campaign as The Proposal star has taken control of the entire process through his company, Maximum Effort Productions – including Botox for the red carpets!

Jim Spellman/WireImage

“Ryan has wielded almost total control from day one,” a second source previously said.

The Marvel Studios film took in $444.1 million worldwide and $211 million in domestic ticket sales in its opening weekend, making it the biggest R-rated movie opening of all time.

This box office explosion has catapulted Jen’s career to new heights, the source insists.

“Jen has her choice of cool parts now that even a year ago were out of her reach,” the insider says. “It’s a very happy time because of that, and Jen worked hard to get to this moment.”

The sky’s now the limit for Jen, but her ex husband Ben “has to be kicking himself right now for not getting in on the Deadpool & Wolverine party,” the source says.

“What makes it even funnier is that the filmmakers did want Ben Affleck to be in this movie as his Daredevil character.”

Unfortunately for the morose movie star, who is currently going through a rough divorce from J. Lo, “he opted to pass because he was starting his new movie studio, Artists Equity.”