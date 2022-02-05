They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez‘s twins, Emme and Max Muñiz, are turning 14 later this month and their mom opened up about adjusting to her kids’ teenage years.

“It is the most heartbreaking time. I thought I’d been heartbroken before – no, this is the worst. It’s funny, your mum tells you, ‘Wait till they’re teenagers. They’re going to put you through what I went through,'” the Marry Me actress, 52, told Stellar in an interview published on Saturday, February 5. “And you’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s going to be different with my kids.'”

J. Lo, who shares 13-year-old Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued, “They just need to find their own way. They love you, you’re their mum, you’ve taken care of them and now they need to have their own identity. They’re becoming their own little people.”

“And it’s hard, because they’ve been your babies all that time. And that’s part of being a parent – it’s being strong enough to let them go, let them have their moment, and let them see you and criticise you and make fun of you. All of the things that teenagers do to their parents. It’s like, wait, I thought we were best friends, I thought you loved everything I did,” the “On the Floor” singer mused. “‘What happened? You looked up to Mummy!'”

Despite her kids going through the difficult transition from children to young adults, J. Lo is keeping a positive outlook. “But here’s the good news: they come back. That’s what I hear. So, I’m waiting for that,” she said. “I’ll ride out these few years and try to stay as close to them as I can and be as constantly a loving force in their life as I can so that they know when they get back, I’ll be right here.”

The twins’ personalities have started to shine through and Emme seems to be the one who enjoys the spotlight. She wowed fans when she performed alongside her mother at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show. The teen belted out a rendition of J. Lo’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” flaunting her strong singing pipes.



The mama-daughter duo share a passion for music and they often spend time together creating some tunes, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021.

“[Emme] loves writing music, singing and dancing,” the source explained. “On the weekends, the two of them can often be found at the kitchen table, penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

Aside from songwriting, the talented teen also enjoys spicing up her style and J. Lo has no problem with that. Her daughter likes “experimenting with different hair colors,” the insider added, as the stylish teen was spotted rocking a blue hairdo throughout 2021.

Toward the end of 2021, Emme was spotted with her mom on multiple occasions shopping in Los Angeles. Even J. Lo’s boyfriend, Ben Affleck, accompanied the ladies on one instance, looking for a new pair of glasses for Emme on December 12. Less than one week later, Emme and Jennifer were seen walking through Beverly Hills, wearing different crop tops, as they stopped into a few boutiques together.

The Selena actress and the teenager have a strong bond yet also an “open an easy relationship,” a second insider told Life & Style that month, before adding that Emme sees her mom as her “inspiration.”