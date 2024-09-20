Angelina Pivarnick admitted she almost quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after the drama that unfolded during season 7, including issues with her costars.

“I almost quit actually,” Angelina, 38, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 18.

After noting she had a revelation “two weeks” ago, Angelina recalled, “I actually called them and said, ‘I don’t think I can do this’ because I know people are mad at me.”

“I don’t want to keep walking into lions, dens, cages, whatever you call it. I want happiness in my life,” she continued. “And no matter what, I don’t feel like anyone sees things from my eyes and my perspective of stuff.”

Angelina insisted that she does not place blame on a “specific person,” though said she needed “some people to give [her] some grace.” She continued, “Let me live, stop trying to always judge me. I am who I am. These people have known me for 15 years and I think that’s also what hurts the most. You got to accept somebody for who they are after a while.”

While she has known her costars for more than a decade, Angelina claimed that the group has never accepted who she is as an individual.

“If I’m a f–k up, then help me and let me learn on my own also because taking accountability for my s–t. I’ve said sorry for things a lot of times where I didn’t need to and it was really other people doing things,” the MTV personality continued. “But I’ve taken the higher road and it’s very hard because they don’t see it from my eyes. And you know what people could be like, ‘Oh, we don’t f–king like her and we can’t wait until she gets off the show.’ And I see all those comments too and that also hurts because I am part of the show whether nobody wants to give me credit or not.”

Fans first got to know Angelina when she starred on the first two seasons of Jersey Shore, though she notably quit at the end of each season. Despite not ending the original show on the best foot, Angelina returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it premiered in 2018. In the spinoff, Angelina has gotten to spend time with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“I’ve been there since day one. I got casted on the show in the beginning — just like the rest of them. I decided to leave,” she continued. “I never got fired. I decided to take a step back two times [and] I came back.”

Despite feeling the need to leave the show, Angelina ultimately decided to keep filming after dedicating so much of her energy to the show.

“I’ve been the most authentic I could be. Even though people are like, ‘You’re lying.’ I know I’m not lying. I have been nothing but authentic and real,” she insisted. “I didn’t have to talk about the DNA test [I did to discover my biological father’s identity]. I brought it to the show. I think a lot of people are going through this and sure enough, a lot of people are.”