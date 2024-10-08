Joe Jonas' Ex Sophie Turner ‘Bounced Back’ With Peregrine Pearson (EXCL)

Sophie Turner is boasting her blueblood beau, Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, is twice the man her ex hubby, Joe Jonas, will ever be — as the bitter boy bander sings the blues, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie’s with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single,” the insider says.

According to the source, the Jonas Brothers pop star, 35, is still brooding over the collapse of his four-year marriage to the British beauty, 28 — and her red-hot romance with the 29-year-old aristocrat is making him even more morose.

“It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face,” the insider confides.

As Life & Style reported, Joe and Sophie hit the rocks in September 2023 amid rumors about her penchant for partying and his controlling ways.

Both refuted the incriminating chatter as they engaged in an ugly tug-of-war over their American-born daughters — Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2. The miffed mom even accused the “Sucker” singer of “abduction” after claiming he refused to relinquish the girls’ passports to block her from returning to England with the tots — a claim Joe denied.

But last month, the warring exes settled their divorce and reached a custody agreement. Days later, Sophie went Instagram official with her London-based boyfriend, the future 5th Viscount Cowdray.

“When she first got with Perry, everyone — and especially Joe — assumed it would be a quick fling. But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious,” the insider dishes.

“She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!”

The insider spills the mopey musician is “extra bitter” because his relationship with model Stormi Bree hit the skids in June.

“It crashed and burned after only a few months because Joe’s still too hung up on Sophie. It really burns him that Sophie hasn’t had the same issue.”

“What he needs is to work on himself and not worry about what Sophie’s doing — but that’s easier said than done. What’s more likely is he’ll hop into another relationship just to prove she can’t one-up him!”

While a source close to Jonas denies the story and insists “they coparent well together and [have] no issues,” in January 2024, a judge dismissed a wrongful retention lawsuit filed by Sophie against Joe after the couple reached a child custody agreement.

Further, their divorce was finalized after a year of separation with a confidential settlement approved by a judge.