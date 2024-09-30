Sophie Turner Says ‘Single Mother’ Comment Was ‘Widely Misquoted’

Sophie Turner is setting the record straight after being “widely misquoted” by a publication after talking about being a “single mother” while discussing her role as Joan Hannington in the U.K. series Joan.

“I have been widely misquoted today in publications where I have ‘stated’ that ‘it’s such a struggle being a single mother,'” Sophie, 28, wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, September 30. “I’d like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself.”

She concluded her statement, noting, “I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people. I applaud all single mothers doing it alone.”

The Game of Thrones actor shares daughters Willa and Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

One day before the family matriarch’s statement, The Sunday Times published an article with the headline: “Sophie Turner: ‘Being a single mother is a struggle.’” In the interview, however, Sophie admitted she “didn’t know” if she could “bring the same energy” to her character Joan if she “hadn’t been a mother.”

“It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter,” the England native told the outlet while referring to her character. “It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

Sophie and Joe ended their four-year marriage after the middle Jonas brother, 35, filed for divorce in September 2023, Life & Style confirmed at the time. Things quickly went south after Sophie sued Joe for “wrongful retention” of their kids later that month. The Do Revenge actor claimed that Joe didn’t cough up their daughters’ passports so they could travel to England during their court-ordered time with Sophie.

Getty

“Sophie felt she had no other choice but to sue and get the court involved,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on September 30, 2023.

Days later, a second insider shared that “Joe was livid” after Sophie filed the lawsuit against him.

“Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup,” Joe wrote in a statement in response to the lawsuit. “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K.”

Sophie dropped the “wrongful retention” claim in January.

The former couple stopped making progress in hopes of finalizing their divorce, leading a Miami-Dade County, Florida, judge to order them to “perform some affirmative action” in May. If Sophie and Joe didn’t take action, their case could have possibly been “dismissed for lack of prosecution.”

Sophie and Joe finalized their divorce on September 6.

Weeks later, a third insider exclusively told Life & Style that Sophie was pleased with the outcome of the terms of her divorce.

“Joe went into this divorce with a lot of swagger,” insider No. 3 dished. “He was very loud about how he was going to come out on top. But word is, things have gone the other way and Sophie has gotten everything she thought was fair and more.”

The third source added, “She didn’t roll over to any of his bullying. And now, she plans on celebrating this win.”