Seriously stunning! Model Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram Stories to show off a super sexy outfit before heading out on the town on March 6 — and needless to say, the 22-year-old bombshell totally slayed in her dress with a plunging neckline.

In a short mirror selfie video, the brunette beauty flaunted her look, which consisted of the strappy top and a silver choker. The SECNDNTURE founder also rocked a seriously cute set of braids to top off the ‘fit. Clearly, Jordy was ready to own the night.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the stunning starlet looking so perfect on the ‘gram. In fact, she recently revealed to fans and followers her biggest tips for keeping her skin clear and flawless.

“Water, moisturizer, don’t touch your face with your fingers without washing your hands, try not to wear makeup every day,” the budding actress wrote to fans during a Q&A on February 26. “If you do [wear makeup every day], make sure you wash it off every night.”

Plus, Jordy revealed to Life & Style exclusively that she’s interested in sharing her tips on a larger scale one of these days. “I really would love to get into the skincare world. Skin is something that I really have been passionate about for a long time, and everyone always asks me what I do for my skin,” she said. “So hopefully, whether it’s long-term or in a few years, this upcoming year, I’m not sure. I just want to wait until I can do it perfectly.”

Aside from getting her skin on point, she’s also very dedicated to her wellness journey. “Fitness really was my crutch,” Jordy told LS. “[Instead of] dealing with therapy and everything, I just went to the gym, and so not only are you working on yourself to be better, but working up those stairs, that just increases your level for happiness and everything else.”

She’s so into the practice, she even gave advice for those who are struggling to get into the fitness groove. “I always will tell someone, ‘If you’re upset about something and you don’t really want to talk about it or you don’t know what to do, just get up and go do something to make yourself feel better,’” she said. Smart idea!