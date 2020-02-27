If you’ve been wondering what Jordyn Wood‘s skincare routine is, lucky for you, the 23-year-old revealed some of her beauty secrets.

“Water, moisturizer, don’t touch your face with your fingers without washing your hands, try not to wear makeup everyday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story during a Q&A on Wednesday, February 26. “If you do [wear makeup everyday], make sure you wash it off every night.”

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/ Instagram

Jordyn is all about taking care of herself, and that includes exercising and eating right. When another fan asked Jordy about her fitness journey, the brunette beauty got candid about her daily challenges. “It’s a fun but never-ending journey,” she revealed. “The most difficult part for me is consistency when my schedule gets really busy, but working out every day is therapeutic.”

While working out helps her stay in shape, it’s also a great way for the model to destress. “I think that fitness really kind of saved me and made me the person that I am today through losing my dad and everything that I’ve had to deal with,” she exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019. Jordyn lost her dad, John Woods, to cancer in January 2017.

She continued, “Fitness really was my crutch. [Instead of] dealing with therapy and everything, I just went to the gym, and so not only are you working on yourself to be better, but working up those stairs, that just increases your level for happiness and everything else, so I always will tell someone, ‘if you’re upset about something and you don’t really want to talk about it or you don’t know what to do, just get up and go do something to make yourself feel better.'”

It’s clear Jordyn is feeling good about herself these days. When asked what her goals for the new year are, she reiterated how important it is to be positive. “We’re going to kick 2020’s butt — new decade, new energy … Just having a good time and being happy and having fun ultimately. Just make sure you have fun in everything you do so when you work your butt off, it doesn’t feel like work.” You go, girl!