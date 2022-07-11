Stranger Things fans — and celebrities — have literally been going crazy over Joseph Quinn after he joined the hit Netflix show during its fourth season as super-senior Eddie Munson.

The rocker with the soft heart even caught the attention of Doja Cat, who DMed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, asking him to “tell Joseph to hmu” before asking if he has a girlfriend. Noah posted the private exchange online, turning the potential lovefest into a dramatic online feud.

Since everyone seemingly wants a piece of the actor, we’re giving the inside scoop on his background. Keep reading to learn more about his income, net worth and more!

What Is Joseph Quinn’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the London native has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Bio Overview.

Evan Agostini/Sutterstock

What Is Joseph Quinn’s Role in Stranger Things?

Joseph joined the cast as Eddie Munson during the horror drama series’ fourth season in 2022. His character was the leader of the Hellfire Club which soon became the suspect in the murder of a popular cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham after she was levitated and killed by wizard-lich Vecna.

Throughout the season, his character proved to be the sweetest of the bunch, who unfortunately died while attempting to save Hawkins and the high school clan. He loved being a part of the show so much that he was hoping his character would be brought back for season 5.

“​​I wasn’t optioned for another season, so I had a suspicion that they had something planned. I was a little gutted ’cause I thought that if I worked hard enough, they might bring me back for another season, but that didn’t work,” he told Entertainment Weekly in July 2022. “So, yeah, I was kind of gutted that I was only there for one season, but to be part of it in any capacity is still pretty great.”

When Did Joseph Quinn Start Acting?

The star started his acting career in 2011 and landed a role in the British television series Postcode. He later played the lead in the Dickensian British series as Arthur Havisham, where he started gaining more attention.

Joseph acquired the role as Koner in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones in 2017, just a few years before landing his American breakout role in Stranger Things.