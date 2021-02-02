Protective mama! Julie Chrisley opened up about the racist comments she receives about her 8-year-old granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, and why she chooses to clap back.

“People will write things like, ‘She doesn’t fit into your family,’ and it hurts my heart,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 48, said during an interview with Today Parents on Monday, February 1. “If it’s something stupid about me, I don’t care. I don’t have time for that. But if you attack Chloe, I’m gonna call you out. Your coworkers and the families sitting beside you in church every week should know what kind of person you are.”

Courtesy Todd Chrisley/Instagram

This is not the only time Julie and husband Todd Chrisley slammed trolls for their rude statements about Chloe. In June 2020, the reality TV dad had the perfect clapback on Instagram after a user criticized his granddaughter.

“Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will,” the entrepreneur wrote at the time. “I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity.”

That’s not to say the rude remarks stop online. Julie recalled a heartbreaking story about Chloe crying after school when she was excluded from a game.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Mama, I don’t know why God made me this way.’ She said, ‘My friends wouldn’t let me play unicorn with them because unicorns are white and I’m Black.’ And I said, ‘Honey, let me tell you something. God made you exactly the way you are supposed to be,’” Julie explained, while reminding her granddaughter she is “100 percent perfect” and unique. “There is no one else like you and you can be anything you want to be. You can be the most beautiful unicorn.”

Chloe is the daughter of Todd’s oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, from Todd’s first marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry. The real estate mogul, 51, and Julie have full custody of Chloe as a result of Kyle’s past struggles with drug addiction, mental illness and run-ins with the law. The young girl’s mother is Angela Johnson, who also had her share of legal slip-ups.

Kyle’s most recent incident was in May 2019. He was arrested in Oklahoma and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was also held for an outstanding open warrant in Dekalb County, Georgia, after his ex Alexus claimed he made death threats to her via text.

A rep for Okmulgee County District Court told TMZ the district attorney will not prosecute Kyle and dropped his drug charges in Oklahoma. As far as his legal battle with Alexus in Georgia, a judge signed off on a warrant for his arrest in 2019 after reviewing his threatening texts, according to the outlet. Kyle was booked for terroristic threats and released on his own recognizance.

It looks like Chloe is surrounded by a lot of love with Julie and Todd!