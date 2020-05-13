What a space! Justin Bieber showed off his mega walk-in closet to fans and followers on Instagram on May 12. The singer, 26, shared a selfie while standing in the large storage space with clothes hung up in several compartments — and strewn around the room like a typical dude.

The Canadian crooner also flaunted a Louis Vuitton and Supreme collaboration trunk. The piece originally retailed for $150,000 but has since grown in value to almost $290,000. Plus, Justin rocked one of Billie Eilish‘s merch sweatshirts in homage to the self-proclaimed Belieber.

The blond babe showed off more of his quarantine crib with wife Hailey Baldwin during the music video for his new track, “Stuck With U,” on May 8. The Ariana Grande collaboration video highlighted their vast and homey space in Ontario, Canada.

The “Sorry” singer also showed off his massive $8.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills in October 2019 after expressing interest in a potential move. “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

The gorgeous California dwellings highlight the dancer’s penchant for the work of artist KAWS, a favorite of celebs like Kylie Jenner. His skateboards act as wall art, photos of the couple kissing on the beach accent cozy rooms and they have a really cool ~conversation pit~ with comfy couches in their living room. The A-lister even has his own man cave complete with a wine cellar.

Despite the circumstances, the happy couple seems to be really grateful for all the extra time they’re now spending together at their home up north. “I honestly feel like with that whole thing everything happens for a reason,” Hailey, 23, said in reference to Justin’s upcoming tour being postponed during the May 11 episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch.

The model also seemingly alluded to Justin’s Lyme disease diagnosis “I’m almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare,” she continued. “When the tour does come back around and when we do go out … when you go out, you’re just going to be strong and healthy. That makes me feel a little bit better.”

Clearly, home is where the heart is for this couple.