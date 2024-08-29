Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she had a “funeral service” after she and ex Jason Tartick called off their engagement.

“[I had a] little funeral service — like a fake burial,” Kaitlyn, 39, told guest Amanda Hirsch during the Tuesday, August 27, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast while reflecting on her split from Jason, 35. “I did it alone … I didn’t bury anything. It was all mental.”

The former Bachelorette star continued, “It’s more of a visual practice and it is to say your goodbyes and make a little peace with it. It shifts something in the ol’ brain … It really does do something in your brain.”

She added that the burial didn’t get her completely over the relationship, though she said that it helped her process her emotions.

Jason and Kaitlyn dated for two years before they got engaged in May 2021. While their romance seemed to be going strong, they shocked fans in August 2023 when they decided to call off their engagement.

Nearly one year after they split, Kaitlyn admitted she believes that social media played a negative role in their relationship. “I think we got lost in social media. I think we got lost in being engaged and thinking the next step was obviously marriage, but I wasn’t fully leaning in,” she said while appearing on a July “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “I just felt like there was something that was blocking that. There’s obviously my own s–t, but for me, I didn’t feel like there was realness there.”

Kaitlyn added that “everything was very performative and for social media.” She continued, “And that’s partly my fault too. In that moment, I was like this is unfair to him, this is unfair to me and then it was probably six months later that we ended up breaking up.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to insist that social media will play “no part” in her future relationships.

“I’m like I’m not introducing you until I know that you’re the right one. I just feel like two very public failed engagements, I’m like, I can’t do this again,” she jokingly said. “I’m not saying you shouldn’t or other people shouldn’t, I’m saying for me personally, that was part of what I think I got lost in the other relationship.”

John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

While Kaitlyn has been romantically linked to fellow Bachelor Nation star Zac Clark, Jason made his relationship with Kat Stickler Instagram official on June 12. Kaitlyn also revealed that she was seeing someone based in New York during the July podcast appearance, though said that neither person was willing to relocate.

“We’re just kind of, like, I don’t know getting to know each other. This person is all heart,” she gushed about her partner, who she did not name. “They’re a very good human and it’s pretty nice to get to know someone like that. But I keep being like when is it gonna turn. I’ve never been more clear and level-headed and mature and myself.”