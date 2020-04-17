So sad! Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe responded after ex-fiancé Shawn Booth’s dog, Tucker, died. The reality couple shared the golden retriever until their split in 2018. However, the Canada native still sent love to her ex after hearing the tragic news.

“I’m so sorry. This one hurts. You gave him a great life,” the 34-year-old commented on Shawn’s post revealing the news.

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Brisowe Instagram

“With the heaviest heart I’ve ever had, I wanted to let you guys know that I lost my best friend today. Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard,” the fitness trainer, 32, wrote on Instagram on April 16. “I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his entire heart right back. I’ve never loved anything more and he was the best boy I could ever ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for 11+ years. I already miss him so much.” The reality stud added the quote, “If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Brisowe Instagram

Their love of animals is one of the things that bonded Kaitlyn and Shawn. The former dancer even shared a sweet birthday post for the pup in December 2018, just a few months after her very public split from the Connecticut native. “11 years young … You will live forever in my heart noodle. #IMissYou #HappyBirthdayDoodle,” she gushed over the cute pup in a now-deleted photo. “I shouldn’t have to write this, but please don’t go attacking me or other people, thinking you know the situation. I’m just posting a sweet picture of a dog I love. That’s it. No need to be upset at anyone.”

A concerned fan noted in the comments that the reality babe said on her “Off the Vine” podcast that she would “still see” the dog. “Things change,” Kaitlyn responded with a crying emoji.

These days, the exes seem to be better than ever. Kaitlyn and Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick have been happily dating for over a year. The pair live together in Nashville with two of their own Golden Retrievers that they rescued. As for Shawn, he exclusively told Life & Style that he’s “focusing on [his] fitness career” and hasn’t had “too much time for dating.”

Our condolences go out to Shawn for the loss of Tucker.