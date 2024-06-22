Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about the ‘full panic attack’ she experienced after her ex-fiancé Jason Tartick decided to start a podcast.

“When I met Jason, it was very much like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not going to be an influencer, I work at a bank,’” Kaitlyn, 39, recalled during a recent episode of the “Almost Adulting with Violet Benson” podcast. “I was like, ‘OK, this is going to work out perfectly. He’s a great guy, he doesn’t want to be an influencer, he’s going to make hay while the sun shines because he was on The Bachelor and he can bring in some cash, but really, he’s so established in his bank job that we’re going to have our separate lives.’”

Jason, 35, later lost his job after Kaitlyn shared “a PG-13 rated comment” on her “Off the Vine” podcast, he told Us Weekly in 2022.

“Her confession was that the first time we hooked up, she had an orgasm from dry-humping. That confession hit a lot of headlines and made its way back to the office,” he recalled, adding that his company gave him an ultimatum.

While Jason was pointing fingers at his ex for causing his career shift, Kaitlyn claimed that his “face-first dive into influencer life” after losing his job caused “resentment.”

“As time went on, he realized that podcasting is another avenue for income and that he could do a finance podcast,” she told Violet. “Slowly but surely, it was like, ‘He’s definitely going to do a podcast.’”

She went on to say that despite not wanting to present Jason with an ultimatum, she felt he “could be making all this other money in other avenues.” Jason supposedly accused her of “emotionally and financially stunting [his] growth.”

“I had a full panic attack because I felt like I wasn’t chosen and that my feelings were not worth over money for him,” she claimed, adding, “It did create this resentment and betrayal feeling.”

According to the Canada native, Jason’s decision to pursue an influencer lifestyle happened “behind [her] back.”

“I felt like I finally found what I was meant to do on this planet and share my voice and make people laugh and have deep conversations and not so deep conversations. I always wanted my own radio show,” she continued, claiming that her ideal partner would be a man with “a regular job.”

Jason and Kaitlyn began dating in 2019 after he appeared on her podcast, shortly after her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

“When I met him, dating anyone wasn’t even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, ‘Whoever dates him is a lucky girl,’” she told People.

The New York native popped the question in May 2021 with Kaitlyn calling the proposal “everything I could have asked for.”

Sadly they never made it down the aisle and announced their split two years later in August 2023.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple shared in a joint statement. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”