Less than a year after their shocking split, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed in a candid response if she’d ever get back together with her ex-fiancé Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn, 38, took to an Instagram Q&A with fans on Sunday, March 24, and was asked, “Would you rather get back with an ex or shave your eyebrows off?” Instead of detailing her answer in words, the former Bachelorette shared a funny selfie using a filter that erased her eyebrows, clearly insinuating that she would not get back with any of her exes.

In another question from her social media followers, Kaitlyn was asked what led to her split from her ex-fiancé. “Which one lol,” she wrote back. “Honestly a big part was social media.”

Kaitlyn and Jason, 35, sparked their romance in 2019, after their respective stints on The Bachelor franchise. Jason appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, meanwhile, Kaitlyn started her Bachelor Nation journey on season 19 of The Bachelor as she competed for the heart of Chris Soules in 2015. She went on to star as the lead of season 11 of The Bachelorette later that year and ended her journey engaged to Shawn Booth.

After Kaitlyn and Shawn’s 2018 split, the Canada native connected with Jason after he was a guest on her podcast. Although they got engaged in 2021, Kaitlyn and Jason announced their split in August 2023.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” Kaitlyn and Jason wrote in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The pair promised to “continue their friendship” as they coparented their dogs, Ramen and Pinot. “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they concluded.

Kaitlyn gave more insight into the split later that month, writing that they did not make “each other a priority” in the end.

“I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened,” the Bachelor alum noted during an episode of her podcast. “And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. … I’ve never respected someone more through a breakup than I do with Jason.”

Meanwhile, Jason has hinted at financial issues during his romance with the “Off the Vine” podcast host, writing in his book, Talk Money to Me: The 8 Essential Financial Questions to Discuss With Your Partner, that he and Kaitlyn “never had a candid conversation about money” before moving in together.

Jason, who worked in the banking industry nearly a decade before his Bachelor debut, admitted he “made financial assumptions and avoided talking money” when things were first starting to get serious with his ex.

“Holy s–t, right? I’m 30 years old and for the first time in my adult life I’m unemployed, essentially homeless, moving into my new girlfriend’s house across the country — 2,389 miles away from my current residence to a city I know next to nothing about,” the New York native wrote in the book, which is set to be released on April 2. “And the cherry on top: I’m moving into the house that she rented with her ex and later purchased herself. All the while, we still haven’t had these basic conversations about money.”