Despite fan theories that Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift had a falling out, the model had nothing but great things to say about her former bestie’s new music.

When asked about her favorite song on The Tortured Poets Department, Karlie, 31, told Yahoo! Life, “I’d say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic.” As for her favorite Taylor, 34, song, she added, “She’s got so many hits. I definitely love ‘Shake It Off.’”

Karlie and Taylor first became friends after meeting at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013. They quickly hit it off and soon seemingly became inseparable, even posing together for a Vogue cover story in 2015. Karlie attended various concerts during Taylor’s 1989 tour in 2015 and was also one of the stars to appear in the pop star’s music video for “Bad Blood” that year.

However, by 2016, fans began to wonder about the status of the ladies’ friendship. Amid Taylor’s feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Karlie attended Ye’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show. The event took place after he released the song “Famous,” which included a lyric about Taylor and reignited the drama between them.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

When Taylor released her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in 2017, she recreated a T-shirt that she wore in her 2008 “You Belong With Me” video, which had the names of her closest friends on it. Karlie’s name was nowhere to be found.

However, in 2018, the former Victoria’s Secret model told The New York Times, “Don’t believe everything you read.” That summer, she attended Taylor’s Reputation tour and posted a photo with the “Fortnight” singer backstage. Taylor also “liked” a photo from Karlie’s wedding to Josh Kushner on Instagram later that year, and Karlie said in a Vogue interview, “Taylor and I are still really good friends.”

She also praised Taylor during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019. “Taylor is incredible and I feel really lucky to call her a friend,” Karlie confirmed.

Getty

But when the Grammy winner released her album Evermore in 2020, fans started speculating that the song “It’s Time to Go” had a reference to a falling out with Karlie. “When the words of a sister come back in whispers that prove she was not, in fact what she seemed, not a twin from your dreams, she’s a crook who was caught,” Taylor sings on the track.

While she has never confirmed the theory that this lyric is about Karlie, fans are convinced that it’s a reference to her former bestie’s connection to Scooter Braun. When Scooter, 43, purchased Taylor’s music catalog from Big Machine in 2019, she accused him of “bullying” her and has made it clear that she is not on good terms with the former music manager.

Still, Karlie showed up to the Eras tour in Los Angeles in August 2023, although fans noticed that she was sitting in regular seats instead of in the VIP tent with other celebrity guests and friends. She has not publicly commented on the drama between Taylor and Scooter.