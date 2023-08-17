Karlie Kloss proved there’s no more bad blood between her and Taylor Swift when she was spotted at the singer’s Eras tour show on August 9, singing along at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. “They’re like sisters,” a source says, adding, “And sometimes sisters fight, but they’ve let it go and are closer than ever now.”

Taylor, 33, and Karlie, 31, became inseparable upon meeting at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, walking red carpets and gracing the cover of Vogue together. The pop star even kept the guest room at her New York City pad stocked with Karlie’s favorite snacks. Then, in 2018, rumors of a rift began to circulate after the model was seen grabbing dinner in L.A. with Katy Perry, Taylor’s then-nemesis.

Even Jennifer Lawrence wanted to know what was going on between them. “It keeps me up at night,” she joked.

While Karlie insisted that she and Taylor were still close, the Grammy winner was noticeably absent from her 2019 wedding to Joshua Kushner. In attendance? Katy, 38, and Scooter Braun, who would go on to purchase Taylor’s entire music catalog.

“Whatever their differences were, that’s all water under the bridge now,” an insider adds. “Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon.”