As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, supermodel Karlie Kloss is very confident in her lithe and fit body. As a result, she’s a total stunner whenever she decides to put on a bikini!

Standing at a statuesque 6-foot-2, Karlie’s limbs are so long and lean. It made her one of the most sought-after models in the world in her teens, when she traveled the world for runway work. In 2008 alone, she walked in 31 runway shows during New York Fashion Week for such labels as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera and more, often in the coveted spot of either opening or closing the shows.

Karlie began working with Victoria’s Secret in 2011, getting promoted to Angel status in 2013. While she walked in a total of five of the lingerie brand’s famed annual fashion shows, the supermodel took a break in 2015 when she said the show conflicted with her studies at New York University. She later revealed that she quit the brand due to her “feminist” concerns.

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” Karlie told British Vogue in July 2019.

“I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world,” the Project Runway host added.

When asked about lessons she’s like to share with young women, Karlie said, “Looking back at my late teens and early twenties, I think I was fearful that I would lose a job or lose my position if I said I didn’t want to do something. But I did not lose out on jobs. If anything, the more I exercised the power of my voice, the more I earned respect from my peers. And I earned more respect for myself,” she explained, adding, “Only now do I have the confidence to stand tall – all 6-foot-2 of me – and know the power of my voice.”

In the same interview, Karlie opened up about her October 18, 2018, wedding to longtime boyfriend, Joshua Kushner. “I am deeply ambitious and driven, and there are a lot of big things I want to do – big things. But I also want to enjoy the people I love and who love me. It’s important that I have joy in my life,” she told the publication. One of her greatest joys is being a mom. She and Josh welcomed their first child, son Levi, on March 11, 2021.

