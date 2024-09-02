Kate Middleton Feeling ‘Stronger’ Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

Princess Kate is ready to get back to work now that the school holidays have drawn to a close – and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that she’s super excited, if a little nervous, about getting back to work and returning to the public eye.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet time for her, she always gets emotional over back to school because it’s a new milestone for her kids and more proof of how fast they’re growing up,” the source shares of Kate, 42, who shares children Princess Charlotte, 9, and Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6, with husband Prince William. “But she’s also very excited to be getting back to work herself. She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier and with them busy at school she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again.”

Kate displayed her endless strength throughout 2024 after she underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery in January. Two months later, the Princess of Wales publicly announced she was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. After undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments, Kate made her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour on June 15 and has since attended events like the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Now that the summer is over, Kate “can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business,” the insider gushes. “She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits.”

“Ideally, she’d like to be back to her old schedule, but it’s going to take time for her to get there and she’s being urged to take it slow and steady. William is pretty anxious but trying not to stand in her way because he knows how eager she is to have life get back to normal,” the insider admits. “She’s the type of person that’s happiest when she’s busy and working so he’s being very supportive, even if it’s got him stressing over whether she’s jumping back in too quickly.”

Shortly after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, a second source exclusively told Life & Style that she spent her time “resting.”

In June, a third insider exclusively told Life & Style that she was preserving her energy so that she could be a part of her kids’ magical summer break.

“It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” the third said in a story published on June 12. “Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!”

“At the end of the school break, Kate, William and the children plan to go to Balmoral in Scotland to do things that the queen loved: play with her corgis, ride horses and go shooting,” the insider continued. “It’s a tradition that they look forward to every year!”

And what a summer Charlotte, George and Louis had. Prince William, 42, won the dad of the year award after he was spotted having a blast at a Taylor Swift concert with his two oldest kids in June. The following month, Charlotte had the honor of watching her mother receive a standing ovation from the Wimbledon crowd while watching a finals match alongside sister Pippa Middleton.

“It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter,” a fourth source exclusively told Life & Style days after the event. “And she loves doing special things with her mom, like attending Wimbledon. She really seems to understand how lucky she is to have these incredible experiences.”