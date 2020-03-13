Keeping it low-key! Katy Perry was spotted on Friday, March 13, hiding her baby bump with a pillow as she left Sydney International Airport in Australia.

The mom-to-be, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, was rockin’ all-black sweats paired with classic black-and-white Adidas sneakers. Whether she’s glammed up or keeping it casual, the pop star always looks great!

While Katy opted for an outfit that did not show off her bump, the musician revealed she’s relieved she no longer has to hide it. “OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted on March 4, shortly after confirming her pregnancy in her music video for “Never Worn White.”

While this will be the couple’s first baby together, Orlando already has experience parenting. He shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr, and looks forward to giving his firstborn a baby sibling.

“Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

Considering this is a whole new experience for the “Roar” singer, she has her own reasons to be over the moon about the news. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom,” a separate source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.” How exciting!

Orlando is doing everything in his power to spoil his lady during the experience. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby,” another insider told Life & Style. “He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can.”

In addition, he’s making sure Katy gets to eat whatever she craves. “She wants everything from sweet cream-filled cupcakes to spicy Thai food. Katy wants it all,” a fourth source exclusively told Life & Style. “Orlando is her personal Postmates.” Clearly, he’s a keeper!

