Date night! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoyed a fun day out on the golf course followed by a romantic dinner outdoors on Saturday, August 14.

In photos and video clips posted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old showed off her incredible golf clubs, which appear to be the same set she was gifted for Easter by mom Kris Jenner. The matriarch, 65, gave all of her children personalized sets of clubs in April.

The model also showed off her cute outfit for the day, which consisted of a red and white striped T-shirt and a yellow pleated tennis skirt. Additionally, Kendall posted a video clip of the Phoenix Suns player, 24, riding in a golf cart directly opposite her, as well as their lavish dinner display and forest view.

The happy couple, who went public in February and celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, are clearly head over heels for one another. As fans know, the reality star typically keeps her romances completely out of the public eye — but something about Devin was different. “Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

Kendall opened up about her relationship with the NBA star for the first time on the KUWTK season 20 reunion, which aired in June. During the conversation, she revealed that she and her man will continue to keep their blossoming relationship as private as possible. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” the 818 founder told host Andy Cohen. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

When it comes to their romance, the reason why it works is because of how in tune the pair are with one another. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a separate insider previously gushed to Life & Style. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

