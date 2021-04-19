We see you, Kendall Jenner! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her enviable abs while grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, April 18.

As usual, Kendall, 25, looked flawless in a monochromatic outfit, including a crop top, leather pants, a cute handbag, high heels and of course, a face mask. For her glam, the supermodel kept things simple. In fact, she didn’t even have her nails painted! We love an all-natural moment, don’t you?

Based on the photos, it looks like Kendall’s BFF Fai Khadra joined her for the high-end meal. Unfortunately, her boyfriend, Devin Booker, was MIA. In the past, the E! personality has kept her romantic relationships out of the spotlight.

However, she and the NBA star, 24, actually made things Instagram official in February. Devin and Kendall “are getting serious,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She definitely sees a future together.”

According to the insider, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum “wouldn’t have gone public” with the professional athlete if they weren’t in it for the long haul. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them — and they make a really cute couple.”

Kendall and Devin first sparked dating rumors in April 2020 and have been going strong ever since. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the source added. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Prior to Devin, Kendall has been romantically linked to several A-listers, most notably, Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

“Kendall’s been the one family member holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” the insider explained. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

