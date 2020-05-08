How sweet! Kendall Jenner revealed she wants ‘to be like’ her older sister Kourtney Kardashian as a mom one day. The 24-year-old sent her sis a bouquet of gorgeous flowers along with the sweetest message ahead of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day, my sister!” read the accompanying note the Poosh founder shared a photo of on Friday, May 8. “So proud of the beautiful mother you are. Can’t wait to be like you someday! Have a wonderful day, love you! Kenny.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It’s obvious Kendall and Kourtney, 41, have a special bond, which the model proved when she defended her sister during a January appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Kourtney has boundaries, which is totally understandable,” Kenny said about Kourtney’s decision to appear less on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I think I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just kinda always been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, and so now, it’s more of a shift, I guess, for everyone to understand.”

Kourtney ultimately decided to make fewer appearances on the show to focus on her three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It seems like Kendall really admires her for always putting her family first.

Oftentimes, Kourt is either gushing about her little ones or giving parenting tips. “I [believe] in being honest and giving my kids choices, but also teaching them respect and boundaries,” Kourt divulged to Health magazine in an interview published in March. “I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad if they tell me something honest.”

For now, Kendall is the only Kar-Jenner sibling who isn’t a parent and she’s completely OK with that. “I mean, I have moments where I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Like, do I want a baby right now?'” she told Ellen in 2018. “But I don’t. I don’t. But I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer.”

She’ll just be the cool aunt — for now!