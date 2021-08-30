Chic night out! Kendall Jenner rocked a form-fitting nude dress while packing on the PDA with boyfriend Devin Booker after a date to trendy restaurant Nobu on Sunday, August 29.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, was photographed with the NBA player, 24, leaving the hot spot in Malibu, which is often frequented by her famous family members like Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

The model could be seen wearing a nude slip dress with spaghetti straps and knee-high boots. She finished the look with a matching handbag from designer By Far that retails for about $560. Devin looked dapper in a striped long-sleeve T-Shirt and jeans as he held on to his gorgeous girlfriend after a delicious meal.

Kendall and Devin’s date night in California comes on the heels of their romantic summer together.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this month, the duo, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, sailed around Italy with a group of friends and visited many picturesque cities, including Positano, Nerano, Ponza and Sardinia. Prior to that, they made pit stops around the east coast at parties to promote Kenny’s 818 Tequila brand.

An insider previously told Life & Style the reality star and athlete are “making the most of their summer” by spending lots of quality time together. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” the insider gushed.

That being said, it’s relatively easy for the young couple to jet around the world, considering they don’t have any kids yet.

“[Kendall] does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the insider explained. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

While the catwalk queen’s relationship with Devin is the most public romance she’s ever had, Kendall admitted she will likely continue to keep things relatively private between the two.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest,” she said during the KUWTK reunion in June about her low-key love life. “I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”