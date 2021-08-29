Loved up! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted cuddling up close while enjoying time on a yacht in Italy amid their dreamy vacation with friends — and it’s just the latest in a series of PDA photos of the couple amid their trip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, could be seen snuggled up under the Phoenix Suns player’s arm as the dynamic sat around and chatted with friends on their boat on Friday, August 27 in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. Kendall even rested her head on the basketball player’s shoulder in the snapshots.

Days earlier, the happy couple — who first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 — were photographed packing on the PDA during a steamy makeout session during a romantic lunch date outside on August 26. They even wore complementary white outfits during the outing.

The dedicated duo, who made their relationship Instagram official in February, are “making the most of their summer” by spending as much time together as they can. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style.

“[Kendall] does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the source said. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

The Vogue cover girl “is so supportive” of the Olympic gold medalist, the insider added, and has only gotten more publicly proud of their relationship since they celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud.” The dynamic duo “are really serious and have been for a long time.”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

It appears that “the next logical step” for Kendall and Devin “was to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule,” a second source previously revealed, noting that “it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

“They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the insider explained. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”