Romantic getaway indeed! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted packing on the PDA amid their lavish Italy vacation on Thursday, August 26 — and it’s clear these two are head over heels for one another.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the model, 25, could be seen kissing the Phoenix Suns player’s cheek with her hand on the back of his head while the couple enjoyed a meal outdoors. The pair also hung on one another as they made their way onto a boat together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the basketball player, 24, also rocked similar outfits and donned white-based looks with matching orange accents.

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that the dynamic duo are “making the most of their summer” and enjoying each other’s company. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” the source gushed about the pair, who made their romance Instagram official in February.

“She does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the insider added. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

The supermodel is prime girlfriend material because she “is so supportive” of the Michigan native, the insider added. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud.” The happy couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, “are really serious and have been for a long time.”

A second source dished that “the next logical step” for Kendall and Devin “was to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule.” Plus, “it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the insider raved. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”

The 818 founder and the shooting guard first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 when they were photographed on a road trip in Arizona.