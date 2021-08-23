Vacationing in style! Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous in a green string bikini while on a trip to Italy with boyfriend Devin Booker.

According to photos from the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, was all smiles as she rocked her teeny bikini, an orange baseball hat and sunglasses while the NBA player, 24, adoringly looked on. The duo was joined by a group of male friends for the August 21 outing, including Kendall’s longtime BFF Fai Khadra.

The crew sailed on a yacht in the Mediterranean before heading to shore to explore the island on Ponza. One photo showed Kendall lounging on a rocky beach while chatting with Fai.

The model and her boyfriend have been spending a lot of time together as of late, even before they arrived in Italy on August 19 via private plane.

Sophie Sahara

Prior to that, the couple was spotted traveling around New York to promote her 818 Tequila brand at various lavish parties. Their east coast trip came on the heels of the two enjoying a little rest and relaxation in Lake Tahoe earlier this month after Devin won a gold medal while competing with the USA men’s basketball team during the Tokyo Olympics.

Kendall and Devin are “making the most of their summer,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food.”

Luckily, Kendall “does what she wants” around the globe “without a lot of fanfare” thanks to keeping her personal life mostly out of the spotlight, added the insider.

“Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the insider explained. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

Kendall and Devin celebrated their one-year anniversary in June after taking their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021. The A-listers “are really serious and have been for a long time,” gushed the insider.

While the model has a lot going on in her professional life, she is also “so supportive” of Devin’s career, the insider noted. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud.”

We can’t wait to see where they jet off to next!