Kevin Costner appears to be under a lot of stress after his passion film project, Horizon: An American Saga, opened to dismal reviews, and sources exclusively tell Closer that the actor’s friends fear he’ll face a resurgence of kidney stones due to the mounting pressure.

In an interview with People published last month, the 69-year-old A-lister revealed that he developed kidney stones while working on 2016’s Hidden Figures and had to finish out the last few weeks on set using morphine.

The health issue can be caused by chronic stress, and Closer‘s source reveals that Kevin is currently “under extreme pressure.”

According to the insider, “It’s no coincidence he’s talking about his kidney stones hell from a few years ago. Aside from that, he was a generally healthy guy, but he’s not young anymore.”

Kevin’s four-part epic Western film, produced by, directed by and starring the Oscar winner, premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 (Chapter 2 will arrive in August while the third and fourth parts have yet to set release dates). However, critics mostly panned the film ahead of its wide release on June 28.

Given Horizon‘s poor reception from critics, Kevin “is poised to lose millions,” the source reveals, “and worst-case scenario he could potentially lose his house.”

The Dances With Wolves actor has had a tough year. He got divorced from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, 50, fought publicly with the Yellowstone bosses and had to make the Horizon films with his own money. So when the first part of his American Saga bombed at Cannes, it was a mighty blow to his ego.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“He’s gone through so much stuff,” says the source. “He takes it personally, and these bad reviews sting, though he puts a brave face on. He must pick himself off the floor and reinvent himself while still shelling out money to his ex-wife, [Christine], but the truth is he’s not as tough as he seems to be.”

Kevin’s budding romance with singer Jewel, 50, also has reached a dead end, and the source says he’s “extremely vulnerable” right now. He’s “not well-suited to being single,” the insider continues, “no matter what he says.”

And even though Kevin is the recipient of two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award, the extreme criticism from Hollywood regarding his recent film endeavor has him down in the dumps.

“All this stress is affecting him and could wreak havoc on him in a physical way,” Closer‘s source warns. “His friends are worried about him and fearing it could all lead to another kidney stone disaster or worse.”

Earlier this month, a separate source revealed to Closer that Kevin is in “a world of pain.”

“He’s not sleeping well. He’s in crisis meetings over his projects. He can’t seem to get a hit movie, he can’t keep a girlfriend — and his ex seems happier than ever!” the source said. “Everything is caving in on him now. It’s only a matter of time before he crumbles!”