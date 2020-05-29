Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Queen of clapbacks! Khloé Kardashian slammed an internet troll who questioned her appearance in a set of new Instagram selfies posted on Thursday, May 29.

“Why do you look so different in all your photos?” the follower commented. Khloé, 35, replied, “From my weekly face transplant, clearly.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was criticized for her photos. On Friday, May 22, she shared snaps of herself debuting her new “bronde” hair. Many followers commented on how different she looked. However, KoKo remained unbothered.

“Location: under bitches’ [skin],” she captioned the Instagram post at the time, which ex Tristan Thompson approved of. The basketball player, 29, commented, “Baddie [red heart emoji]. P.S. I’m all for the caption.”

The Revenge Body host also got called out after she had a small family gathering on Scott Disick‘s birthday on May 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Khloé set the record straight and made it clear she was keen on following social distancing guidelines.

“They are all cousins. So we know how they have been quarantined, and there’s less than 10 people with us,” the mom of one replied in the comments section of an Instagram post of her daughter True Thompson hanging out with other Kar-Jenner kiddos. “It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

When Khloé isn’t clapping back at the haters, she’s focused on her little one, whom she shares with Tristan. Despite the fact that she and the athlete broke up in February 2019 after he was involved in a public cheating scandal with former family friend Jordyn Woods, they’ve been getting along for True’s sake.

The former couple have even been quarantining together during the lockdown, which seems to be a success. “It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” a source told Life & Style. “She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.”

As a result, Khloé is considering Tristan as a sperm donor for baby No. 2, as seen in an April episode of KUWTK. Hopefully, it won’t be long until True gets a younger sibling!