All-new woman! Khloé Kardashian looked unrecognizable while debuting her new ~bronde~ hair color on Instagram on May 22. “Location: under bitches’ [skin],” the 35-year-old captioned the series of three photos of herself rocking the new ‘do.

Several of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s celebrity friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the makeover, including family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin, longtime pals Stephanie Shepard, Simon Huck and momager Kris Jenner.

Khloé also revealed her best friend Malika Haqq inspired her new makeover. “GO OFF,” Malika, 37, wrote with a heart-eyed emoji. “Seeing how incredible you look two months after baby, I really have to step my s—t up,” the Good American founder responded to her longtime pal.

It seems like Khloé treated herself to a new look for summer, which is something she hasn’t been too focused on since becoming a mommy. An insider told Life & Style exclusively having her daughter, True Thompson, really opened up her world to more than designer digs and luxury property.

“She admits that her life was pretty superficial … before True,” the source explained. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

Her only child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, “makes her want to be a better person,” the insider revealed. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

Though Khlo is putting in work in the gym and on her glam routine while in quarantine, she’s also spending a ton of time with her baby girl. She shared a video of the 2-year-old brushing her hair in her epic playhouse on May 21. A few days earlier, the dynamic duo read a sweet fan-made book together designed for the toddler’s second birthday.

Plus, the twosome has been playing a lot of dress-up to pass the time in self-isolation. True’s “closet is to die for,” a second source told Life & Style exclusively. She “already loves picking out her own clothes. There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there,” the insider added. “True is already a mini-fashionista. It’s adorable.”

Looks like there’s two glamorous ladies living in Khloé’s house!