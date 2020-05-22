Too cute! Khloé Kardashian shared a video of her daughter, True Thompson, brushing her hair in her playhouse, and it’s safe to say she’s already taking after her mama in the beauty department.

True may only be 2 years old, but it seems like she’s already all about fashion and beauty. On top of making sure her hair is always on fleek, the toddler enjoys rockin’ stylish outfits. In fact, Khloé, 35, likes to play dress-up with her mini-me as one of their many games to keep themselves entertained during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

True’s “closet is to die for,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, adding that she “already loves picking out her own clothes. There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there. True is already a mini-fashionista. It’s adorable.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

When True isn’t playing with her mama, she is most likely talking to her Kar-Jenner cousins amid social distancing measures. Despite not being able to see each other in person, the kids stay in contact with the help of technology.

“Khloé was worried that True would be upset not seeing her cousins and aunties in person, but she’s adjusted to Zoom and FaceTime,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style.

So True could always have someone to play with, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is thinking of giving her a sibling. In the April 23 episode of KUWTK, the Good American founder was in the process of freezing her eggs and revealed she was considering her ex, Tristan Thompson, to be a sperm donor for baby No. 2.

Luckily, the 29-year-old basketball player wants whatever makes Khloé happy. “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that … Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with,” he told KoKo.

The former couple broke up in February 2019, after he was involved in a public cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. Despite their rough patches, the pair are successfully coparenting these days. Goals!