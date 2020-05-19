True Thompson Looks Through a Book Fans Made Her and Her Sweet Reaction Is Everything

How cute! True Thompson had the sweetest reaction when her mom, Khloé Kardashian, showed her a fan-made book gifted to her in honor of her second birthday.

The 2-year-old couldn’t help but excitedly flip through the pages, which included photos of her and her favorite character from Trolls — Poppy. KoKo, 35, was just as ecstatic over the thoughtful present. “Thank you to everyone who participated in making this book for True. This is absolutely beautiful,” she captioned the clip shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 19.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Khloé is trying her best to keep her daughter busy during the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to reading, the pair like to play tag and dress-up. “[True] already loves picking out her own clothes,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Khloé will turn it into a fun dress-up game, of course, and ask her what she wants to wear today. There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there. True is already a mini-fashionista. It’s adorable.”

While the toddler can’t see her famous Kar-Jenner cousins in person due to social distancing measures, she still stays in contact with them. “Khloé was worried that True would be upset not seeing her cousins and aunties in person, but she’s adjusted to Zoom and FaceTime,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style.

Additionally, True also gets to use this time to bond with her dad, Tristan Thompson, who’s also quarantining with her and the Good American founder.

Despite the fact that Tristan and Khloé haven’t been together since their split in February 2019, they are getting along well for True’s sake. “It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” a third source exclusively told Life & Style.

Now that True is no longer a baby, it seems like Khloé may be ready to give her daughter a new sibling. In the April 23 episode of KUWTK, the blonde beauty went through the process of freezing her eggs and revealed she’s considering Tristan as a sperm donor.

The basketball player, 29, confessed he’s “open to doing that and down to doing that.” We’ll have to wait and see what happens!