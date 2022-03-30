She’s done with the haters. Khloé Kardashian hit back at an Instagram commenter who claimed that she was “not important enough” to walk the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

On Tuesday, March 29, a Kardashians fan account shared a photo of Khloé, 37, alongside sister Kim Kardashian and friend Stassie Karanikolaou. An Instagram user took to the comment section, writing, “Wait so Khloé was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet? And [then] to add insult to injury she is the only Kardashian not in the Met Gala.” The comment appears to have since been deleted.

Upon seeing this, the Good American founder hit back.

“I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts,” she wrote. “Both your comments are untrue babe.”

In fact, the only Kardashian sister to have walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 27, was Kourtney Kardashian alongside fiancé Travis Barker, who performed at the star-studded event.

When it comes to the Met Gala claims, Khloé is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who hasn’t walked that particular red carpet on the first Monday each May. Both Khloé and Kourtney have never appeared at the New York City-based event. In September 2021, ahead of the Met Gala red carpet, she even shared a cryptic message about being “sad.” The mom of one wrote, “Good morning. Today we are staying hydrated, meditating, ignoring people who make us sad and communicating our feelings.” Then added, “Now go be great.”

Appearing unbothered by the commenter on Tuesday, Khloé shared her own photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party alongside a caption that read, “Scarface Elvira Energy,” referring to her look that included a blonde bob and silver sheer dress. Scott Disick commented on the post, writing, “Say hello to my little friend.”

Tuesday’s Instagram incident isn’t the only time Khloé has hit back at trolls via the comments section or addressed hate on social media — especially when it comes to her appearance. In May 2020, she responded following a comment that asked why she looked “different” in social media photos. “From my weekly face transplant, clearly,” Khloé responded.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Khloé has been candid about her past plastic surgery procedures. During a 2016 episode of her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, she admitted that facial fillers “did not work for me.” She added, “I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there. My face was so f—ked. I went to have it all dissolved like three times. … It was a bummer and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”

