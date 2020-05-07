BFF goals! Khloe Kardashian left a super sweet comment on Malika Haqq‘s latest Instagram selfie with her son, Ace Flores, and we can’t get enough.

“Beautiful mama,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, commented on the photo her bestie, 37, shared on Wednesday, May 6. Malika responded, “Babe!” followed by a lipstick stain emoji.

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

Khloé regularly shows her best friend love — especially since becoming a mom. In March, Malika shared a photo with her son two weeks after giving birth, and KoKo couldn’t help but gush over how well she adjusted to parenthood. “You’re such a great mommy!!! I absolutely love seeing you in this role,” the Good American founder commented at the time.

In addition to motherhood, Khloé and Malika bond over the fact they coparent with their respective exes. “Coparenting is a different beast,” Khloé tweeted on April 16, referring to her relationship with Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Malika quote-tweeted and added, “Ain’t it,” followed by a woozy face emoji.

Though Malika seems to be getting used to coparenting with ex O.T. Genesis, she’s remaining positive. In February, she gave fans a glimpse into their dynamic. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” the mom of one captioned a photo of her and O.T., 32, at her bear-themed baby shower. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

The pair split in June 2019 after nearly two years of dating, but O.T. is keen on being as involved in his son’s life as possible. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” she added. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Khloé and Tristan are also all about focusing on their daughter since ending their romantic relationship in February 2019. “It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about her relationship with the basketball player.

We’re glad it’s working for them!